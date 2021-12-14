China records second Omicron case; virus surge in major export hub

China's Guangzhou province reported an Omicron variant case on Tuesday after a man was detected with the new variant.

The man reportedly flew from Shanghai and was constantly tested for the virus by authorities. After testing positive during quarantine, the man was tested positive for the Omicron variant.

Reports claim authorities in Guangzhou have sealed off the building complex where the man stayed and the residents have been put on quarantine.

Also Read: China reports cases of a new, more transmissible Delta strain, 'sub-lineage AY.4'

The country reported the first Omicron case in Tianjin on Monday. China's Zhejiang province which is a major manufacturing and export hub has been hit with the virus leading several local units to curb production.

Watch: UK reports first death from Omicron variant

Reports claim thousands of people have been put in isolation with Zhejiang facing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Business operations were also reportedly hit in Ningbo port due to the virus with flight cancellations taking place in Hangzhou. Reports claim Chinese authorities in Zhejiang had ordered workers not to go home during Lunar New Year as coronavirus cases were on the rise in the area.

Also Read: China on alert amid COVID-19 surge as Lunar New Year approaches

China has experienced local flare-ups of COVID-19 in the past few months with cities put on lockdown. Beijing had also witnessed virus outbreaks as authorities moved to shutdown neighbourhoods hit with the virus.

The country has been battling the Delta variant as authorities seek to combat the virus with the Winter Olympics set to be held in February 2022.

In its risk assessment, the World Health Organization(WHO) said the Omicron poses a "very high" global risk. The variant has already sped to over 60 countries after it was first discovered in South Africa in late November.

(With inputs from Agencies)