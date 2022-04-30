China ready to receive Indian students amid 'complicated severe epidemic situation'

Two years after several Indian students returned from China due to the pandemic, China said it is "ready to receive some Indian students under the current, complicated severe epidemic situation."

"China attaches high importance to Indian students’ concerns about returning to China for studies," the country's foreign ministry said.

Also Read: China's Guangzhou city orders flight cancellation, mass testing after suspected COVID-19 case

The move comes even as Shanghai has been under a lockdown with China experiencing a new virus wave led by the Omicron variant. Reports say several cities have been under partial lockdown for the past few months due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

Authorities in Beijing have announced strict measures including a ban on internet cafes and various forms of entertainment during the May Day holidays beginning from April 30.

Watch: People in Shanghai bang pans and pots against China's COVID policy

In a guarded response to allow Indian students, China said it needs to take into "consideration the international epidemic situation, evolving circumstances".

The country has experienced a surge in COVID-19 not seen since the pandemic began in Wuhan in early 2020.

China's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian declared that efforts were already underway to ensure the return of Indian students.

"All that remains to be done is for the Indian side to provide the list of students who really need to come back to China,” Zhao said.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Watch WION Live Here







