China's Guangzhou city orders flight cancellation, mass testing after suspected COVID-19 case

As Shanghai continues to battle the virus, China's Guangzhou city cancelled flights and launched mass testing after reporting just one suspected coronavirus case.

China's major trading hub announced millions would be tested after detecting a suspected case in the airport.

The Communist nation has stuck to its "Covid zero" shutting off cities even after reporting just a few virus cases. Health officials in the country are now worried after Shanghai quickly became the epicentre of the virus and has been under lockdown for weeks.

Chinese health officials asked over 12 million residents in Shanghai to get tested every 48 hours as the city battles the virus.

Reports claim some restrictions have been lifted in Shanghai with new COVID-19 being detected in quarantined quarters.

As the virus cases surge, Beijing has also been put under the mass testing programme as reports claimed school students were being infected with the virus with the capital Chaoyang district becoming the new epicentre.

