China: #MeToo journalist and labour rights activist indicted for ‘state subversion,’ says supporters

China has formally indicted two prominent Chinese rights activists who have been in detention since 2021, for “inciting subversion of state power,” said a report by the news agency AFP, on Saturday (September 23). This comes a day after reports that the pair expected to appear before a judge in a closed-door hearing.

The case has attracted widespread attention to Beijing’s effort to dismantle and repress what remains of the country’s civil society.

The trial in question involves independent journalist and rights activist Huang Xueqin who covered China’s #MeToo movement and labour rights activist Wang Jianbing. Both were detained by Chinese authorities in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou in September 2021.

Formally indicted

A month after their detention, they were charged with “inciting subversion of state power” which typically carries a sentence of up to five years but can be raised if the case is deemed severe.

A report by AFP, citing posts of their supporters on X, published on Saturday (Sept 23) said that the municipal prosecutor had accused Huang of “undergoing and organising training” and Wang of “publishing or reposting false statements” with the aim of undermining state authority.

The duo was also accused of “arranging regular meetings in Guangzhou” for the same, said the group with the screenshots of the purported indictment. Huang and Wang, according to their supporters, were being tried at the Guangzhou Intermediate People’s Court, reported CNN, on Friday (Sept 22).

Huang and Wang organised weekly meetings at the latter’s apartment for like-minded progressives, to discuss issues such as feminism, LGBTQ+ rights and labour issues, but also to watch films and play board games, reported the Guardian previously.

The pair was also accused of organising meetings in November 2020 in Guangzhou where they “incited participants’ dissatisfaction with Chinese state power under the pretext of discussing social issues,” as per the screenshots of the purported indictment, which couldn’t be independently verified.

Accusations against Huang and Wang

Huang, separately, has also been accused of “publishing distorted, provocative articles and speeches attacking the national government on social media,” and “gathering overseas organisers to participate in online training for ‘non-violent actions,’” according to the supporters.

Meanwhile, Wang has been accused of posting “untrue articles and speeches attacking China’s political system and government” and joining “(subversive) overseas online groups” one of which reportedly commemorates the deadly Tiananmen Square crackdown of 1989, said the purported indictment, as per AFP.

The supporters, as per media reports, have also said that Huang is thought to be suffering from health issues in detention and said that she had stopped menstruating, and experienced dramatic weight loss and back pain.

The pair has also held largely incommunicado while advocates have claimed that they have been subjected to secret interrogations, torture and ill-treatment.

(With inputs from agencies)





