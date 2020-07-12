China may sue researcher over report on forced sterilisation of Uighurs

Chinese authorities are considering to sue a researcher and think tank who are behind reports that claim Beijing has been torturing its ethnic minority community -- Uighur Muslims.

The Global Times has reported that German researcher Adrian Zenz and a think tank -- Australian Strategic Policy Institute -- will be sued for spreading "disinformation about China."

Recently, Zenz revealed in his research that the sudden decline in the birth rate among the ethnic minority communities in Xinjiang might be an indication of the fact that the targetted birth prevention strategy is being conducted.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned the coercive family planning against Uighurs and said that continuous repression of minorities in Xinjiang reflects that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has no respect for human life and basic human rights.

Also read | China needs to face economic losses for genocide on Uighurs, says expert

"The United States condemns the use of forced population controls against Uyghur and other minority women and calls on the CCP to cease its campaign of repression. History will judge how we act today," he tweeted.

"German researcher Adrian Zenz's shocking revelations are sadly consistent with decades of the CCP practices that demonstrate an utter disregard for the sanctity of human life and basic human dignity," he said, adding "We call on the CCP to immediately end these horrific practices and ask all nations to join the United States in demanding an end to these dehumanising abuses."