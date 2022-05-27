China logs 80 new local Covid-19 cases, 45 in Shanghai; 22 in Beijing

The National Health Commission reported 80 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland in the last 24 hours, 45 of which were in Shanghai and 22 in Beijing.

The Beijing municipal health authority reported 22 new confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and seven local asymptomatic cases in the last 24 hours, according to Xinhua News Agency.

Meanwhile, 31 COVID-19 patients were released from hospitals on Thursday after recovering. According to the National Health Commission's Friday report, 216 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering on the Chinese mainland on Thursday.

As of May 26, the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland had reached 215,339 people.

