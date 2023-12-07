China launches deepest lab on Earth, it is more than 2,000m below ground. What is it looking for?

The world's deepest and largest underground laboratory became operational in China, state news agency Xinhua reported on Thursday (Dec 7). The report said that the 2,400-meter-deep physics laboratory in located in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The state agency's report stated that the Deep Underground and Ultra-low Radiation Background Facility for Frontier Physics Experiments (DURF) is located beneath Jinping Mountain in Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture.

The DURF has a total room capacity of 330,000 cubic meters.

The report mentioned the scientists think that the lab provides a major boost to the global search for dark matter, which is a hypothetical form of matter that appears not to interact with light or the electromagnetic field.

It is expected that the lab will open up new frontiers in deep-earth experiments as the extreme depth will help the scientists by blocking most cosmic rays that mess with the observation.

The underground laboratory has been launched after three years of extensive upgrades and expansion as it is the second phase of China Jinping Underground Laboratory, Xinhua further reported.

The facility started construction in December 2020 and was jointly built by Tsinghua University and Yalong River Hydropower Development Company, Ltd.

The facility, which is offering special testing conditions, is not available to scientists elsewhere.

As quoted, Yue Qian, a professor at Tsinghua University, said that the location helps DURF to be exposed to a very small amount of cosmic rays - one hundred-millionth of that on the Earth's surface.

The facility boasts advantages including ultra-low cosmic ray flux, extremely low environmental radiation, extremely low radon concentration, and ultra-clean space.

Notably, the first phase of the China Jinping Underground Laboratory was completed and put into use at the end of 2010, with a room capacity of about 4,000 cubic meters.

Several reports have stated that the facility made several scientific achievements, which have helped China's dark matter direct detection experiments.