China: It would be serious mistake if Argentina cuts ties with Beijing

China said on Tuesday (Nov 21) that it would be a serious mistake in Argentina's diplomacy if it cut ties with major countries like China or Brazil. Addressing a press conference, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that her country was an important trading partner for Argentina and its elected government attaches great importance to relations with China.

"No country can develop economic and trade cooperation without diplomatic relations. It would be a serious mistake in Argentina's diplomacy if Argentina cut ties with major countries like China or Brazil," Mao said.

"China is Argentina's second-largest trading partner and the largest export market for agricultural products. The two sides have strong economic complementarity and great potential for cooperation," she added.

Beijing's remarks come after Argentina's newly elected president Javier Milei criticised China and Brazil, saying he would not deal with communists.

'Argentina will not join BRICS'

According to a report by Russia's RIA Novosti news agency, Diana Mondino, an economist tipped to become foreign minister under the Milei administration, said that her country would not join BRICS. Argentina was among the six countries invited to become new members of BRICS, a block which includes China and Brazil.

On being asked if Argentina would encourage exports and imports with those countries, Mondino told RIA that Buenos Aires would stop interacting with Beijing and Brasília.

Javier Milei won a resounding victory in Sunday's presidential election, trouncing Economy Minister Sergio Massa by 12 points with a pledge to halt decades of unbridled state spending and "end the decline of Argentina."

On Monday, Milei, who will take office on Dec 10, said it could take between 18 and 24 months to bring Argentina's triple-digit inflation under control. He vowed to put public accounts in order.