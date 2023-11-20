Argentina: Far-right outsider Javier Milei wins presidential run-off election, vows 'drastic' changes

In a political upset, Javier Milei, a far-right libertarian outsider, has clinched victory in Argentina's presidential run-off poll, as per provisional results. His unexpected triumph comes at a critical juncture for Argentina, grappling with economic crises and rising inflation, reflecting a yearning for change among the electorate.

Milei's campaign was marked by unconventional tactics, including wielding a chainsaw on the trail. His economic proposals, notably the bold idea of "detonating" the central bank and endorsing the US dollar as the official currency, struck a chord with voters disillusioned with traditional politics and desperate for a transformative approach.

Concession from Sergio Massa

Facing a surprising defeat, Sergio Massa, the incumbent economy minister, gracefully conceded the race. With nearly 90 per cent of votes counted, provisional results revealed Milei securing almost 56 per cent of the vote, leaving Massa with 44 per cent. Massa acknowledged Milei's victory, stating that the responsibility of providing certainty now lies with the president-elect.

Former US President Donald Trump extended his congratulations to Milei, drawing parallels between Milei's victory and his own campaign slogan, "Make Argentina Great Again!" Global leaders, including Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Chile's President Gabriel Boric, shared their reactions, signaling the impact of Argentina's political shift on the region.

While Milei's win resonated with a significant portion of the electorate frustrated with economic hardships, critics remain skeptical of his untested leadership and unconventional policy proposals.

The comparison with populist leaders like Trump and Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro raises concerns about the potential consequences of unorthodox governance.

Leaders across South America expressed mixed reactions to Milei's victory. While Brazil's President offered support, Colombia's President Gustavo Petro expressed sadness, criticising neoliberalism's purported inability to address current societal challenges. Chile's President Gabriel Boric saluted both Milei and Massa, extending goodwill to the Argentine people.

Milei's decisive win signifies a shift in Argentina's political landscape, propelled by a desire for change in the face of economic difficulties.