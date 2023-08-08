China introduces draft regulations governing facial recognition technology usage

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) announced on Tuesday (August 8) its issuance of preliminary regulations aimed at supervising the security rules surrounding facial recognition technology within the country.

The CAC stressed that the application of facial recognition technology should be limited to specific and essential purposes, and its implementation must adhere to strict protective measures, as reported by Reuters.

Mandatory consent and alternative solutions

In a statement, the CAC highlighted that any utilisation of facial recognition technology must be contingent upon the explicit consent of individuals.

Additionally, the regulatory body underscored the importance of favouring non-biometric identification methods over facial recognition, particularly when alternative methods offer comparable effectiveness.

Facial recognition technology has achieved widespread integration in China, serving a variety of functions ranging from waste management to controlling access to toilet paper dispensers.

This pervasive trend has ignited a dual concern among both the public and regulatory authorities, prompting deliberations over the technology's ethical and security implications.

Cracking down on overuse

Numerous instances have arisen where Chinese courts and local governments have ruled against companies and imposed fines due to excessive employment of facial recognition technology.

According to the South China Morning Post, these actions reflect growing attempts to curtail the misuse and overuse of this technology, which has raised apprehensions surrounding privacy and civil liberties.

The introduction of these draft rules aligns with Beijing's broader attempt to reinforce data governance and regulation.

China has taken significant strides in this direction, exemplified by the enactment of the landmark Personal Information Protection Law in 2021.

This legislative milestone was designed to address the rampant exploitation of user data by corporations, marking a significant step in establishing firmer control over data-related practices.

