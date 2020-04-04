China ignores Pakistan's call for urgent discussion Kashmir at UNSC

Coronavirus conspiracy theories are finding traction in Pakistan and the Imran Khan government is back at doing what it does best.

Raising the Kashmir issue at a global forum —- even during a pandemic. It seems — there is no cure for obsession either.

Here's what it's making the Imran khan government do. Last month, Pakistan's foreign minister — the know-it-all Shah Mehmood Qureshi wrote to the then UNSC chair China's Zhang Jun and the concern was not coronavirus but 'grave human rights situation' in Kashmir.

Pakistan wanted an urgent discussion by the security council on this alleged situation. It said that the developments in Kashmir posed a threat to international peace and security.

According to reports, the UNSC chair chose to take no notice of Islamabad's request. Beijing turned down Pakistan's request for urgent consideration of the made-up situation in Kashmir.

It was quite a turnaround but Pakistan is in no mood to give up. It's come up with something more bizarre. Pakistan issued a press release which states that Pakistan strongly condemns and rejects the latest Indian action aimed at illegally changing the demographic structure of Kashmir. It goes on to state that 'the Jammu and Kashmir reorganization order 2020 is another illegal step by India to settle non-Kashmiris by changing the domicile laws''.

Unlike Pakistan — India is under a 21-day lockdown. There are travel restrictions — forget re-settling. Also — the government is within the constitutional ambit to do so. Every Indian has the right to settle wherever he or she wants.

India is a free-for-all country. It'll remain one.

Coronavirus patients are still being resettled in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Forget companies & business. The Pakistani army is forcibly moving positive cases from the Punjab province to Pakistan occupied Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Mirpur — a strategically located city is being turned into Pakistan's quarantine centre. There have been protests but to no avail.

Here's something else Pakistan doesn't want you to know.

The ongoing coronavirus crisis could lead to 18.5 million job losses in Pakistan. The Pakistani economy is expected to sustain a loss of nearly 32 billion US Dollars in the coming months. These estimates emerged during a meeting by Pakistan's ministry of planning and development. The losses have been estimated based on the impact of restrictions imposed on businesses and international trade.

Which by the way have been minimal.No sympathy for its stranded citizens.No contribution to the SAARC fund.No basis to its claims on kashmir.No restrictions amid the ongoing pandemic. And no preparedness for what lies ahead. The coronavirus cases have crossed 2400 in Pakistan. There have been 35 deaths. Globally — there's a need to break the chain of transmission.

In Pakistan, there's a need to break the chain recklessness.