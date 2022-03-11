China fuels Russian claim of US-backed biowarfare labs in Ukraine, calls for investigation

China has fueled Russian claims that the United States is funding research into the development of biological weapons in Ukraine and called for an investigation.

“This Russian military operation has uncovered the secret of the US labs in Ukraine, and this is not something that can be dealt with in a perfunctory manner,” said China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian.

“It is not something they can muddle through by saying that China’s statement and Russia’s finding are disinformation, and are absurd and ridiculous.”

Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a televised briefing that "the purpose of this, and other Pentagon-funded biological research in Ukraine, was to establish a mechanism for the stealthy spread of deadly pathogens."

He said Washington "planned to carry out research on bird, bat and reptile pathogens", as well as on African swine fever and anthrax.

"Bio-laboratories set up and funded in Ukraine have been experimenting with bat coronavirus samples," Konashenkov added.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in a press conference later "The Americans carried out this work in complete secrecy. Just like how they work in other former Soviet states, creating their military-biological labs right along Russia's borders."

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby called the Russian claim “a bunch of malarkey,” but in testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee, CIA Director William Burns also noted grave concern that Russia might be laying the groundwork for a chemical or biological attack of its own, which it would then blame on the US or Ukraine in a false flag operation.

“This is something, as all of you know very well, is very much a part of Russia’s playbook,” he said. “They’ve used these weapons against their own citizens, they’ve at least encouraged the use in Syria and elsewhere, so it’s something we take very seriously.”

The United Nations is not aware of any 'biological weapons program' in Ukraine, the UN disarmament chief told a Security Council meeting on Friday, but warned that the possibility of an accident at Ukraine nuclear power plants was 'growing by the day.'

Speaking at a UN Security Council meeting requested by Russia, to discuss Moscow's claims, presented without evidence, of US "biological activities", Izumi Nakamitsu, UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, said situations like the war in Ukraine required strengthening of the international ban on biological weapons.

Both Washington and Kyiv have denied the existence of laboratories intended to produce biological weapons in the country, which has faced a Russian assault by tens of thousands of troops since February 24.

Like many other countries, Ukraine has public health laboratories researching how to mitigate the threats of dangerous diseases affecting both animals and humans. Its laboratories have received support from the United States, European Union and World Health Organization.

The Pentagon's Biological Threat Reduction Programme has been working with the Ukrainian government to ensure the security of pathogens and toxins stored in the laboratories.

