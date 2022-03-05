What does aftermath of Russian invasion look like for Ukraine?

Here are possible scenarios for the weeks and months ahead, according to Western government sources and think-tank experts.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24 shocked the world but President Vladimir Putin shows no sign of pulling back.

Military quagmire

Ukrainian forces have resisted Russia's invasion so far, defeating an attempt by paratroopers to seize the capital in the opening days and keeping control over major cities such as Kharkiv and Mariupol.

Although Russia claims it has full air superiority, Ukraine's air defences around the capital Kyiv and in other areas appear to be degraded but still working, Western officials say.

"That's caused them so many problems," a European source told reporters on Friday on condition of anonymity.

Vast numbers of Ukrainians have also joined territorial defence units and there remain questions about the morale of the Russian army and its logistical support.

Backed by Western intelligence and a flow of anti-tank and surface-to-air missiles, Ukraine's troops might be able to hold out in the capital and force some sort of military stalemate.

Deepening Western sanctions that are strangling the Russian economy might force Putin to change his calculations.

"The West could leverage some sanctions to push Putin to abandon his core war aim of decapitating the Ukrainian government and installing a pro-Russian puppet," wrote Samuel Charap from the RAND Corporation, a US think-tank, this week.

Pressure from Beijing, increasingly a Kremlin ally under President Xi Jinping, might also be necessary.



(Photograph:AFP)