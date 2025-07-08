/China extends visa‑free entry to more than 70 countries - Check here latest list

China expands visa-free entry to 74 countries, allowing citizens to enter China for up to 30 days in a major push for tourism. The country has announced the policy change this week, which will take effect from early July. This initiative aims to boost the revenue of the tourism industry and enhance its soft power. In 2024, more than 20 million foreign visitors entered China without a visa, more than double the number in 2023, and authorities hope the number continues with an upward trend.

“I’m practically overwhelmed with tours and struggling to keep up”, says Gao Jun, a veteran English-speaking tour guide with over 20 years of experience.

Who can enter China without a visa?

From Europe, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland are in the 30-day list. Countries like the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Lithuania, Ukraine and Russia are allowed 10-day visa-free transit entry.

In South America, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, and Uruguay; in Asia and Oceania, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Uzbekistan (Japan, Croatia, and the Balkan states were added by late 2024) are in the 30-day list.

In the Middle East, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates are allowed 30-day visa-free entry to China. From Central Asia and the Caucasus, Azerbaijan(joining July 16, 2025), Georgia, and Kazakhstan are in the list. Notably, Thailand, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan access do not expire.

Some North American countries, such as the United States, Canada and Mexico, can enter China on a 10-day visa-free transit entry and depart to a country different from the one they came from.

"This is a landmark decision aimed at deepening people-to-people exchanges and supporting China's services sector", said a spokesperson from the National Immigration Administration.

No African countries are in the list, with many Asian countries such as India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh not in the list.

While the policy is currently set as a one-year trial, tourism officials say it could be extended or expanded based on outcomes.