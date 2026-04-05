/China executes French national convicted of drug trafficking

A French national sentenced to death in 2010 for drug trafficking has been executed by China said the Chinese embassy in France in ‌a statement on ⁠its official ⁠WeChat account. The news was also confirmed by France that said Chan Thao Phoumy, who was born in Laos, was executed, "despite the efforts of the French authorities, including efforts to obtain a pardon on humanitarian grounds for our compatriot".

According to French ministry, the 62-year-old Frenchman's defence team did not get access to the final court hearing, which violated his rights. The sentence was carried out in Guangzhou the south of the country.

The French ministry reiterated its opposition to the death penalty "everywhere and in all circumstances" and called for "its universal abolition," reported AFP.

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China's foreign ministry did not elaborate on the case when asked on Sunday about the execution of Phoumy.

Replying to AFP it said "Cracking down on drug-related crime is a shared responsibility of all countries."