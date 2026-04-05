/Iranians face the longest nation scale internet shutdown on record, digitally cut off for more than a month now

Internet services in Iran were suspended over a month ago - when the United States and Israel launched a joint operation on Tehran - and it continues to remain shut, making this the longest nationwide shutdown on record - fifth week on a trot-, according to the monitor NetBlocks.

Taking to X NetBlocks wrote, "#Iran's internet blackout is now the longest nation-scale internet shutdown on record in any country, exceeding all other comparable incidents in severity having entered its 37th consecutive day after 864 hours."

“Exactly five weeks ago on Saturday 28 February, Iran cut off access to the global internet. The measure remains in place, entering day 36 after 840 hours, isolating the general public as authorities explore ways to give chosen users access via a tiered whitelisting system," the monitor further added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In a separate tweet it pointed out that there were countries that did face internet shutdown or regional-level closure over longer periods, but that was intermittent, with North Korea being an exception as it has remained cut off from the outer world.

“Iran is the first country to have had internet connectivity and then subsequently lost it by reverting to a national network, while others such as North Korea have skipped the connected phase and been internationally isolated for longer,” said NetBlocks.

The Monitor went on to cite few examples where internet shutdown has lasted for longer periods due to war and regional troubles but "no war is known to have sent an entire country offline."

"Intermittent digital shutdown incidents such as Myanmar, and those experiencing restoration after several weeks like Sudan, and sub-national incidents like Kashmir and Tigray have also been recorded over a longer period.