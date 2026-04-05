/Kuwait under attack amid US-Iran war: Power and desalination plants hit, oil, petroleum and ministries complex targeted - VIDEO

Two major Kuwaiti power and water desalination plants suffered significant damage following a drone attack, the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said Sunday (Apr 5). In a post on X, the ministry reported the strikes caused “significant material damage and the shutdown of two electricity generating units,” adding that there were no deaths or injuries. The attacks have not been blamed on Iran amid heightened tensions between the Islamic Republic and Gulf nations that are caught in crosshairs amid Iran-US-Israel war.

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation also reported a fire at its Shuwaikh oil sector complex after a drone strike. “Emergency and firefighting teams were deployed immediately and are working to contain the blaze and assess damage,” Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported. The state ministry noted the attacks follow a series of recent Iranian strikes on critical facilities, including Friday’s drone assault on the Mina al-Ahmadi refinery, which ignited fires in multiple operational units.

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Viral videos on social media show significant fires at multiple critical infrastructure sites in Kuwait. WION cannot independently verify the authenicity of these videos.

Government buildings also targeted

While Sunday's attacks have not been blamed on Iran, the Finance Ministry confirmed that Iranian drones damaged a government complex in Kuwait City. The ministry said the attack caused material damage but no injuries, and staff from the affected ministries would work remotely while visits were suspended. Kuwait’s military reported that its air defenses intercepted incoming missiles and drones across the country. In a statement carried by KUNA, the Army’s General Staff said its systems had “intercepted hostile missile and drone attacks,” urging residents to follow safety guidance. The military added that “any explosions heard were the result of air defense interceptions” and that similar attacks had been repelled the previous night.