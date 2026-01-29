/China executes 11 members of Myanmar-based ‘scam mafia’ Ming family: Know who were they

China has put to death 11 members of the notorious Ming family, which operated large-scale scam networks in Myanmar, according to state media. A court in Zhejiang province last year convicted the family members for crimes including homicide, illegal detention, fraud and gambling operations.

The Ming family was among several powerful clans that controlled Laukkaing, a border town near China, and they turned from a neglected settlement into a booming centre of casinos and sex trade. Their criminal network collapsed in 2023 after ethnic armed groups seized the town amid Myanmar’s civil war and transferred the family members to Chinese authorities, according to a report in the BBC.



The scam network in Myanmar has scammed over thousands of Chinese workers for more then the years. Many of the victims were among the hundreds of thousands of people trafficked into this network, where they were forced into carrying out online fraud targeting individuals overseas.

Who are the Ming Family?

The Ming family is one of the northern Myanmar's so-called "four families", a strong mafia-like crime syndicate involved in large-scale internet scams, drug production, and prostitution. Members of these families are believed to occupy influential roles in local administrations and militias aligned with the ruling junta of Myanmar.

The family led by Ming Xuechang had an old and strong connection to a notorious compound named 'Crouching Tiger Villa' in Kokang, an autonomous region on Myanmar's border with China, according to a CNN report.

Laukkaing, Kokang’s capital, emerged as the epicentre of Myanmar’s multi-billion-dollar scam economy. Sophisticated online fraud schemes were run from the city, with illicit profits transforming the once-impoverished border town into a glittering hub of casinos and vice districts.

Following years of complaints by families of trafficked workers, China reportedly launched a crackdown in 2023. And in November that year, Beijing issued arrest warrants for the members of the Ming family, accusing them of fraud, murder, and trafficking, placing rewards of between $14,000 and $70,000 for their capture.