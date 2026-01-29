/Many confirmed dead as below-freezing temperatures grip most of US

Millions of people in the United States were facing snow and frigid temperatures on Wednesday morning as fears of another winter storm loom ahead of the weekend. Freeze warnings stretch as far south as the Gulf Coast and Florida on Tuesday. About 76 million people were under cold weather alerts in parts of Texas, the Midwest, the Ohio Valley and the mid-Atlantic. Dozens of people have been confirmed dead after a powerful winter storm swept through large parts, leaving a trail of damage and extreme cold lingering in its wake.

As of Wednesday, at least 41 deaths have been confirmed as directly caused by storm conditions or weather-related accidents.

Hypothermia from exposure to the cold, car accidents, snowplough accidents, sledding accidents and sudden cardiac emergencies linked to shovelling snow were among the causes of death reported so far. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said 10 people had been found dead in the cold there, though not all of their causes of death had been confirmed yet.

Weather experts warn of new snowstorm

Meteorologists have warned of another Arctic blast headed southward into the US later this week.

Massachusetts residents were also bracing for what meteorologists have described as a potential “bomb cyclone” over the upcoming weekend. A bomb cyclone is a rapidly strengthening storm system that could bring snow, wind and offshore wave heights similar to a hurricane.

Thousands remain without power

Frigid conditions have persisted with cold air gripping the eastern half of the country even as the weather service warned that it could be the longest duration of cold in several decades.

Hundreds of thousands of customers remained without power for days after the weekend’s snowstorm. As of Wednesday, more than 400,000 outages were reported, primarily in southern and southeastern states.

The outages were most widespread in Tennessee, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas, with some outages also reported in Kentucky, Florida, South Carolina and Georgia.