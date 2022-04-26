China detects Omicron BA.2.3 variant for the first time

As China battles the virus wave in Shanghai, state-run Global Times reported authorities had detected the Omicron's BA.2 mutation - Omicron BA.2.3 for the first time.

The Omicron BA.2.3 mutation was detected in Yantai in Shandong province. The newspaper reported 16 cases were reported as Yantai reported 36 COVID-19 cases.

The BA.2.3 strain has earlier been reported in Maine, US. Reports claimed it accounted for 5 per cent of coronavirus cases.

Health officials in Beijing moved to begin mass testing of all residents amid fears of a lockdown after Shanghai. At least 12 districts have been ordered to undergo mass testing after several COVID-19 cases were detected.

There were reports of panic buying in Chaoyang district in Beijing as mass testing began. Beijing had reported 33 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

China has stuck to its "zero-Covid" policy shutting down cities with few virus cases, however, in Shanghai officials eased the lockdown and allowed some businesses to reopen.

Authorities in Bejing have asked residents to work from home and sealed several residential areas in a bid to combat the virus early and avoid a repeat of Shanghai where the lockdown was ordered abruptly as residents complained of food shortages.

(With inputs from Agencies)



