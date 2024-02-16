China detains citizen on spying charges after she did work for US firm: Report

Chinese has detained its citizen on spying charges after she did some work for a United States-based company, The Guardian said in a report on Thursday (Feb 15). As per the report, 50-year-old Emily Chen disappeared after flying into Nanjing Lukou International Airport in China in Dec last year on a visit from Doha, where she lives. Chen's husband, Mark Lent said that his wife messaged her family saying she landed but did not come outside the airport.

Lent, an American citizen, said Chen's son received a letter from the national security bureau in Dalian which said that Chen was detained on Dec 30 on suspicion of illegally providing state secrets to overseas parties.

Speaking to the publication, Lent said that his wife was in Dalian helping a US logistics company open an office there. She would never spy on her own country, he added.

The company in the picture

The company that Chen worked for was Safe Ports. Lucy Duncan, the company's chief executive officer (CEO), said that Safe Ports was looking to open an office in Dalian. Duncan described Chen's work for the company as “purely administrative.”

The 50-year-old woman worked on a freelance basis for the company from Jan to April 2023.

The report said that Safe Ports decided not to expand its operations into Dalian. One of the reasons was that Chen took a full-time job with a French energy company in Doha, Qatar.

It is not yet known if the woman's detention is related to her freelance work for Safety Ports. But Dalian houses an important Chinese naval base. The report further said that Safety Ports previously worked with the US Department of Defense and this association might have drawn Beijing's attention.

Woman's son barred from leaving China

Chen's son is from her previous relationship. The report said that the woman's son is a Chinese citizen, and was barred from leaving China last week when he attempted to board a flight in Beijing.

Lent, meanwhile, is trying to raise money for Chen's legal fees and their family's living costs.