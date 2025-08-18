/China delivers 3rd Hangor-class submarine to Pakistan. Here's all you need to know

Pakistan received the third of the eight Hangor-class submarines from China, this is Beijing’s attempt to arm Islamabad’s naval capabilities. It’s an effort by China to help support the country’s presence in India’s backyard – the Indian Ocean. On August 13, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also announced the launch of Army Rocket Force Command(ARFC) in an attempt to boost its military strength.

The ceremony was held at Shuangliu Base in Wuhan; in attendance were top officials from both countries, who cherish their ‘iron brotherhood’. Pakistan’s Vice Admiral Abdul Samad was the chief guest and in his address, he stressed the significance of maritime security amid region’s current geo-strategic dynamics.

“He reaffirmed that Pakistan Navy remains fully committed to defend national interests while fostering a secure and cooperative maritime environment. Referring to HANGOR Class Submarines, he highlighted that their cutting-edge weaponry and advanced sensors would be instrumental in sustaining regional power equilibrium and ensuring maritime stability,” Pakistan Navy mentioned in a statement.

What is the agreement between China and Pakistan?

Pakistan government has signed a deal with China Shipbuilding & Offshore International Company Ltd (CSOS). They will be acquiring eight Hangor-class submarines. According to the agreement, four of which will be built in China and the remaining four submarines will be constructed in Pakistan’s Karachi under the transfer of technology programme.





Key highlights of Hangor-class submarine:

Cutting-edge weaponry

Advanced sensors

Estimated to be instrumental in sustaining the regional power equilibrium

Performance estimate: