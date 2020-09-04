China cites 'Tagore', 'Dangal' on India banning Chinese apps including PUBG

Responding to India's move to ban 118 Chinese apps, including popular game like PUBG, China said on Thursday that the move is neither beneficial to Indian users or Chinese businesses.

"The Indian side abused the concept of ''national security'' and adopted discriminatory restrictive measures against Chinese companies, violating relevant World Trade Organisation rules. China urges India to correct its wrong practices." Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson Gao Feng said on Thursday, as quoted by news agency PTI.

"China-India economic and trade cooperation is mutually beneficial and win-win. It is hoped that the two countries will jointly maintain the hard-won cooperation and development situation and create an open and fair business environment for international investors and service providers, including Chinese companies".

On Wednesday, India banned 118 more apps with links to Beijing, in addition to the earlier-banned apps, taking the total number to 224 on privacy and threat to national security grounds.

In a separate briefing by Chinse Foreign Ministry, spokesperson Hua Chunying said New Delhi's move "is sacrificing first and foremost the rights and interests of the Indian users, and damaging those of Chinese companies. Therefore, no one gains from such an action."

"I wonder if there's connection or coordination between India and the US on this issue."

She also stressed that both India and China are close neighbours and proud of their ancient civilisations.

She said Indian poet and Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, yoga, and Indian movies like 'Dangal' are very popular in China.

"However, it never crossed our mind that India is trying to infiltrate or pose any threat to our country," she said.

