After India bans apps, China says it violates 'legal interests' of Chinese investors

After the Indian government banned 118 Chinese mobile apps including the popular PUBG on Wednesday, China said Indian actions violate legal interests of Chinese investors and service providers.

The Chinese foreign ministry said it was "seriously concerned" and "resolutely opposes" the ban.

The Indian government had said the apps were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the state.

Among the Apps banned by India include Baidu Express, Baidu, Tencent Weiyun, WeChat Work.

Meanwhile, US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Keith Krach hailed India's move and called on other nations to join the "clean network".

"India has already banned 100 plus Chinese apps. We call on all freedom-loving nations and companies to join the clean network," Krach said.