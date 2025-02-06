China has accused that the new tariff imposed by the United States President Donald Trump is "discriminatory" as the country filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO). This comes a day after the US imposed a 10 per cent border tax on Chinese goods. The US called the additional tax a measure to address the influx of illegal drugs. China accused Trump of making "unfounded and false allegations" to justify the tariffs on its goods and violating trade rules.

Advertisment

Also read: European carmaker shares drop as Trump imposes tariffs

A former WTO official has told BBC that China has "no possibility of succeeding" as the panel of WTO that deals with trade disputes remain unable to function.

The US-China dispute emerged after Trump's announcement of tariff on China, Mexico and Canada (Now halted for 30 days in Canda and Mexico). The decision by Trump has sparked concerns among economists and several other countries.

Advertisment

Analysts argue that the US itself is likely to pay the price for the tariffs. A recent report by the ABC News said several commodities will be expensive in America.

Also read: China steps up stimulus to recharge growth ahead of US tariffs

Furthermore, on Tuesday (Feb 04), the United States Postal Service (USPS) announced that it will temporarily suspend accepting parcels from mainland China and Hong Kong.

Advertisment

Also read: US tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China - Here's what will be costlier for Americans now

In retaliation, China announced that it would impose 15 per cent tariffs on imports of coal and liquefied natural gas from the United States.

"A 15 per cent tariff will be imposed on coal and liquefied natural gas (LNG)," Beijing's finance ministry said on Tuesday (Feb 4). He added the tariffs come into force next Monday.

Also read: Trudeau warns US tariffs on Canada would harm American workers

(With inputs from agencies)