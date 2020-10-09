China censors US vice-presidential debate when Pence gets asked on the communist nation

Live coverage of US vice-presidential Debate was blocked in China at the time when US Vice President Mike Pence was asked a question on the communist nation. The broadcast came back when Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris criticised Trump government for its approach to China. Harris said during the debate that Trump's approach to China resulted in 'loss of American lives, American jobs, and America's standing'.

The broadcast block affected a small number of viewers in China who had access to CNN. The channel is available in some hotels in China.

Fox News reported that a screen featuring colour bars with all-caps message 'NO SIGNAL PLEASE STAND BY' flashed as the broadcast was censored.

"The censorship offered a vivid example of Beijing`s willingness to excise information it cannot control, even when it involves potentially important insights into relations with the country`s largest trading partner," Fox News was quoted as saying by ANI.

"Censors in China are moving quickly to block criticism of the country`s leaders, discussion of historical events like the Tiananmen Square massacre or any conversation that could involve organizing resistance to the government," Fox News added.

US vice-presidential Debate on Wednesday (local time) witnessed sharp exchange of words between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence.

Though the debate did not see exchanges as heated as those seen in the first Presidential Debate, some memorable moments included Kamala Harris asking Mike Pence to stop talking by saying "Mr Vice President, I'm (still) speaking".

Both debaters overshot the time limit several times during the debate but Mike Pence was observed to do this more than Kamala Harris. The moderator of the debate had to step in many times and had to remind Pence to conclude his argument.

(With ANI inputs)