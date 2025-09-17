/China calls TikTok deal with US a 'win-win': Can Trump and Xi finally end the TikTok standoff?

China hails a Madrid framework deal to shift TikTok’s US assets into American ownership as “win-win”, with Trump and Xi set for a key call shaping future US-China economic relations.
China has described the framework deal reached in Madrid to transfer TikTok’s US operations to American ownership as a “win-win.” Chinese state media said that the agreement was built on “mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.”
Investors are watching closely as US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to confirm the deal in a phone call on Friday. The outcome could set the tone for further economic talks between the two powers.
Also read: 'We don’t want to be Sparta' - Israeli business leaders slam Netanyahu for 'super-Sparta' remarks, say we want peace
The plan would transfer TikTok’s US assets from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to American owners. The app has more than 170 million users in the US, making the deal central to Washington’s demands for stronger local control.
Reuters reported that the agreement is similar to one that was worked out earlier this year but abandoned after Trump imposed heavy tariffs on Chinese imports. The revived version is now seen as a key step to stabilise relations between the two nations.
Also read: Kash Patel ‘not up to the job’: US senator says FBI director ‘blew it’ with his handling of Charlie Kirk’s killing case
The Communist Party’s People’s Daily, writing under the byline “Zhong Sheng” or “Voice of China”, said Beijing would review TikTok’s technology exports and intellectual property licensing “in accordance with the law.” US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who met Chinese negotiators in Madrid this week, said that the 17 September deadline could be pushed back by 90 days to allow the deal to be finalised.