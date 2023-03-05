China calls for Taiwan's 'peaceful reunification', vows resolute steps to oppose independence

China's 3000-member legislature, the National People's Congress (NPC), began its annual meeting in Beijing on Sunday where delegates evaluated government reports. The session will go on till 13 March and is expected to cover a broad number of issues, both domestic and international.

Speaking at the start of China's country's 14th legislature, Outgoing Premier Li Keqiang called for Taiwan's "peaceful reunification" and vowed to take firm action against the island nation's independence. "We should promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and advance the process of China's peaceful reunification," the premier said.

At the opening of the annual meeting, Li upheld Beijing's one-China principle and urged that the Chinese government should implement party policy for "resolving the Taiwan question" and "take resolute steps to oppose Taiwan independence and promote reunification."

While addressing 3,000 delegates at Beijing's enormous Great Hall of the People, Li, in a separate statement, said the armed forces should boost combat preparedness. However, this particular statement figured no mention of Taiwan specifically.

Reacting over Li's remarks, Taiwan's China-policy making Mainland Affairs Council said that Beijing should "respect the Taiwanese people's commitment to the core concepts of holding fast to the sovereignty, democracy and freedom of the Republic of China (Taiwan's official name)."

For the last three years, China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has intensified its military activities close to the island. In reaction to Nancy Pelosi, the then-Speaker of the US House, visiting Taipei in August, China held military drills near Taiwan.

Beijing has frequently rejected the Taiwan president's offers of dialogue because it considers her to be a separatist. Beijing's claims of sovereignty are vigorously contested by Taiwan's government, which maintains that only the 23 million residents of the island can choose its destiny.

Li Qiang, who was placed second after Xi, is now expected to be confirmed as premier. On the last day of the session, Li will make his first appearance in front of the general public during a televised media conference where he will respond to questions that have been submitted beforehand.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE