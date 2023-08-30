China calls for safety of President Bongo to be guaranteed, France says following Gabon events with attention

China called for "all sides" in Gabon to guarantee the safety of President Ali Bongo Ondimba after military officers in the country on Wednesday appeared on television and announced that they were "putting an end to the current regime".

"China is closely following the developing situation in Gabon," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

"We call on all sides in Gabon to proceed from the basic interests of the country and the people, resolve differences through dialogue, (and) restore normal order as soon as possible," he added, urging parties to "guarantee the personal safety of President Bongo, and uphold national peace and stability".

Bongo, who visited Beijing in the month of April this year, was greeted by Chinese President Xi Jinping as an "old friend".

Xi also hailed Bongo's "significant achievements" in development.

Bongo, in turn, thanked China for its "valuable assistance in promoting Gabon's economic diversification and industrialisation", a readout from state news agency Xinhua said.

'France following Gabon events with the greatest attention', says PM

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne released a statement saying that her country was following the events in Gabon "with the greatest attention".

European Union defence ministers will also discuss the situation in Gabon said High Representative of EU for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, further adding that if confirmed, would heap more instability on the region.

"If this is confirmed, it is another military coup which increases instability in the whole region," said Borrell, speaking at a meeting of EU defence ministers in Toledo.

"The whole area, starting with Central African Republic, then Mali, then Burkina Faso, now Niger, maybe Gabon, it's in a very difficult situation and certainly the ministers ... have to have a deep thought on what is going on there and how we can improve our policy in respect with these countries," he said.

"This is a big issue for Europe," he added.

On Wednesday, gunfires were heard in the Gabonese capital, Libreville at the time the announcement by the soldiers was being made.

While announcing the cancellation of the election results one of the soldiers said "all the institutions of the republic" had been dissolved.

"We have decided to defend the peace by putting an end to the current regime", one of the soldiers said on TV channel Gabon 24, adding that he was speaking on behalf of the "Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions".

"To this end, the general elections of 26 August 2023 and the truncated results are cancelled," he added.

"All the institutions of the republic are dissolved: the government, the Senate, the National Assembly and the Constitutional Court," he added, announcing the closure of the country's borders "until further notice".

(With inputs from agencies)



