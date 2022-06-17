China blocks India-US proposal to designate Pak based terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki under UNSC sanctions

China has stalled a joint proposal by India and the US to designate Pakistan-based terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki at the last minute under the 1267 ISIL & Al Qaida Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council.

Makki is a US-designated terrorist and brother-in-law of Lashkar-e-Taiba head and 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

Hafiz Abdul Rahman Makki, also known as Abdulrahman Maki. Makki has occupied various leadership roles within Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO). He has also played a role in raising funds for LeT operations.

In 2020, a Pakistani anti-terrorism court convicted Makki on one count of terrorism financing and sentenced him to prison. The United States continues to seek information on Makki because the Pakistani judicial system has released convicted LeT leaders and operatives in the past.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

Earlier also, China, an all-weather friend of Pakistan, has placed holds and blocks on bids by India and its allies to list Pakistan-based terrorists.