China asks the Philippines to exercise 'basic etiquette' after minister cusses on Twitter

China on Tuesday urged the Philippines to maintain “basic etiquette” after the Filipino Foreign Minister posted a message on Twitter laden with expletives. The Chinese also requested the Philippines to avoid diplomacy on social media after the Tweet went viral, calling it “microphone diplomacy”.

In the Tweet, the country’s minister said that China’s vessels should leave disputed waters. The minister in question, Teodoro Locsin is known for such remarks.

China’s foreign ministry was quick to to respond to the expletives, urging the Philippines to respect the country’s sovereignty and jurisdiction, while asking the Philippines to stop complicating the situation. "Facts have repeatedly proved that microphone diplomacy cannot change the facts, but can only undermine mutual trust," the Chinese statement said.

Currently, Chinese boats are inside what the Philippines calls its 321-kilometres Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

"It is hoped that relevant people in the Philippines will comply with basic etiquette and their position when making remarks”, the Chinese statement added. The statement also cited comments earlier made by Rodrigo Duterte, the Filipino President who said that differences between the countries on individual issues should not get in the way of cooperation.

"China has always worked, and will continue to work with the Philippines, to properly resolve differences and advance cooperation through friendly consultations”, the statement also said.

Since then, Locsin has responded to the statement…. On Twitter! "I won't plead the last provocation as an excuse for losing it; but if Wang Yi is following Twitter then I'm sorry for hurting his feelings but his alone," Locsin said on Tuesday.

Duterte has asked his officials to not curse in the midst of diplomacy. In fact, his spokesman, Harry Roque said that “only the president can cuss”.

(With inputs from agencies)