China asks air travellers to upload COVID-19 test in app before arrival

As European nations put strict rules in place for foreign travellers, China on Tuesday announced travellers would need to prove to authorities they don't have coronavirus before boarding the flight.

China's restive Xinjiang province witnessed a spike in coronavirus cases as authorities curtailed flights in capital Urumqi and shut down subway and public transport. Urumqi had reported 17 cases of coronavirus last Saturday. Health workers in the city set up mass screening for the virus as the cases spiked.

Earlier, the country's capital Beijing had experienced a huge spike in cases leading the authorities to shut down markets after traces of COVID-19 was discovered on chopping boards in the capital's Xinfadi market.

According to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), travellers would have to upload a picture of their coronavirus test on the health app and foreigners would need to submit it to the Chinese embassy or consulate.

The CAAC said the tests should be done within five days of travel.

China had earlier clampdown on international travel in March as the coronavirus cases overwhelmed the country but has gradually allowed business travellers, diplomats and employees of large enterprises while easing restrictions on flights from foreign airlines.

China recently announced that it was re "pressing ahead" with preparations for the Winter Olympics to be held in Beijing in 2022. However, Chinese authorities have ruled out hosting any international sports events this year to keep the virus in check.