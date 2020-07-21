Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 14.8 million, death toll at 612,830

A total of 14,845,241 people around the world have been diagnosed with COVID-19, while more than 8,898,749 have recovered and 612,830 have died so far, according to the available data.

Country-wise, the US remains the most affected. It recorded over 62,000 cases in a day to take its tally to 3,961,429 cases, including 143,826 deaths. It is followed by Brazil, which has 2,121,645 cases, 80,251 and deaths, and India (1,155,143 cases, 28,099 deaths).

On a positive side, researchers have said that "Oxford University’s experimental coronavirus vaccine is safe and generated a strong immune response in the people who volunteered to help trial it", raising hopes it could contribute to ending the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the European Union leaders broke the deadlock and solidified a deal to assist with post-pandemic recovery in the bloc. Officially announced on Tuesday morning, the deal with entail 750 billion Euros (roughly 859 billion USD) extended to member countries in the form of grants and loans in a bid to beat the recession triggered by COVID-19.

