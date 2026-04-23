/China and Cambodia launch historic ‘2+2’ Strategic Dialogue to deepen security ties

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Defence Minister Dong Jun met with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on Wednesday (Apr 21) to inaugurate the first-ever China-Cambodia "2+2" Strategic Dialogue. The high-level meeting underscores a deepening friendship and a shared commitment to regional security amid shifting geopolitical tides.

The "2+2" mechanism, involving both diplomatic and defence chiefs, marks a transition toward more structured security coordination. Prime Minister Hun Manet welcomed the Chinese delegation, reaffirming Cambodia’s steadfast adherence to the One-China principle. He emphasised that the dialogue serves as a vital platform to implement the consensus reached during President Xi Jinping’s state visit last year.

As reported by Chinese state media, Xinhua reported that “Wang said Beijing is willing to work with Cambodia to develop the mechanism into a strategic platform for enhancing political and defence security cooperation, a key instrument for cementing mutual assistance and solidarity between China and Cambodia, and to make new contributions to building a China-Cambodia community with a shared future.”



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Significantly, the meeting addressed the ongoing Cambodia-Thailand border tensions. Prime Minister Hun Manet briefed the Chinese officials on the situation, expressing hope that Beijing would continue its role as a "bridge for peace." Wang Yi responded by reaffirming China’s willingness to facilitate direct dialogue and build platforms for de-escalation, building on the momentum of previous informal peace talks held in Yunnan.

Beyond traditional defence, the two sides pledged a "resolute crackdown" on the growing menace of online gambling and telecom fraud. These issues have hampered investor confidence and public safety across Southeast Asia. Both nations agreed to strengthen law enforcement cooperation to "completely eradicate" these cross-border syndicates.