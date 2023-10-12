China ageing fast: Births fall by 10% to an all-time low, raising economic concerns

China witnessed a significant decline in the number of births last year. Despite extensive government initiatives to support parenthood, the nation's births plunged by 10 per cent, hitting it's the lowest level on record.

This alarming drop has raised concerns that the country has become demographically imbalanced.

Official data

According to a report published by the National Health Commission, China recorded just 9.56 million births in 2022. This marks the lowest figure since records were first logged in 1949.

This comes as just last year, China's population shrank for the first time in six decades, dropping to 1.41 billion people.

The demographic trend has led domestic demographers to express concerns that China may grow 'old before it gets rich'.

Such a scenario could hinder economic growth as government revenues drop, and health and welfare costs soar, increasing government debt, they warn.

What is causing the population to decline?

As per Reuters, several factors contribute to this decline. This includes the high costs of childcare and education, increased unemployment, job insecurity, and gender discrimination.

These challenges, as per the record, have discouraged many young couples from having more than one child or even having children at all.

Previously, much of this demographic decline could be traced back to China's one-child policy, that was enforced in 1980. In 2015, it was abandoned and since then things have somewhat changed.

Also read | China introduces new policies as birth rate continues to fall

Health authorities, as cited by Reuters, report that nearly 40 per cent of Chinese newborns in the past year were the second child of a married couple, and 15 per cent came from families with three or more children.

China has been facing a steady fall in its birth rates since 2017. To encourage balanced long-term population development in the face of the decline, Chinese authorities have in recent times have implemented various measures, including releasing a guideline outlining a number of policies for prenatal and postnatal support. These include efforts to expand childcare services and financial incentives to encourage families to have more children.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE