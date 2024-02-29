Chilean expedition finds 100+ new deep sea species, including 'walking' fish

An international team of scientists has made a significant discovery, identifying more than 100 potentially new species residing on seamounts off the Chilean coast, as reported by Voice of America (VOA).

Led by Erin Easton, an assistant professor at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, the expedition focused on the Nazca Ridge, Salas y Gomez Ridge, and the Juan Fernandez ridge. Using advanced underwater robotics, the team delved into the depths of the ocean to examine seamounts and collect specimens.

Investigating seafloor communities

The primary objective was to analyse changes in benthic communities across different depths and seamounts. By assessing the distinctiveness of each community, researchers aimed to inform conservation management strategies for these unique ecosystems.

The expedition yielded exciting findings, with observations of over 150 species previously unreported in the region. Of particular interest are the cactus urchins, towering at approximately half a meter, and ancient bamboo coral forests, suggesting thousands of years of growth.

In addition to biological discoveries, the scientists meticulously mapped 52,777 square kilometres of seafloor terrain.

Jyotika Virmani, executive director at Schmidt Ocean Institute, told VOA the significance of these findings.

"There's a lot of areas of the world that have never been seen and never been mapped. So, in addition to the new species, they [scientists] discovered four new seamounts as well, which are basically underwater mountains," she said.

Beyond the discovery of new species, the expedition unveiled four previously unknown seamounts, highlighting the vast uncharted territories beneath the ocean's surface.

The region's biodiversity and complex geological formations make it a focal point for scientific inquiry. Its convergence of tectonic plates adds to its geological significance, emphasizing the need for continued exploration and conservation efforts.

The data gathered from this expedition holds the potential to support the establishment of an international high-seas marine protected area.