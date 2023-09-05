Cheng Dongfang: Head of PLA's military court removed after eight months - report

Cheng Dongfang, who is the president of the People's Liberation Army's military court, was fired after only eight months in office, China's national legislature revealed.

His removal has led to speculations and uncertainty about the reasons that caused this abrupt change in leadership.

Chinese news website Caixin reported that after a Friday meeting in Beijing, the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) voted on a group of personnel changes, including the removal of Cheng.

Also read: Taiwan presidential hopeful offers pets to couples who are having babies

Who is Cheng Dongfang?

Media reports said that Cheng was a rear admiral in the PLA Navy. After being chosen as a member of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection during the Communist Party's 20th National Congress in October of last year, Cheng assumed the position of the president at the military court, the highest court in charge of the country's armed forces, in December 2022.

Watch: China's semiconductor win, chip breakthrough a big blow to US sanctions

Reports said that after less than a year as the political commissar of the southwest Sichuan provincial command, he was appointed prosecutor-general of the PLA's military procuratorate in 2021.

Cheng first came to the public's attention in his early years, starting in 2005, when he served as the PLA Hong Kong Garrison's spokesperson and director of the legal division. He has a law degree from Peking University and China University of Political Science and Law.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE