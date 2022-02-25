Checking trolls? Social media users may get power to block anonymous accounts in UK

In a government’s proposal to keep a check on anonymous trolls, social media users, who would not have verified accounts on platforms like Twitter, may not be able to send messages to other users in the UK.

In it, services like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram will ask users to either opt in or opt out from receiving replies, messages and content from unverified or anonymous accounts.

The verified users may also be able to block unverified or anonymous accounts from seeing their content under the proposal.

What it means is that the people or organisations, who don’t have verified accounts, would be blocked from communicating with, or being seen by the accounts opting out from interactions with unverified sources.

The verified accounts are symbolised by a blue tick on Twitter and Instagram.

The new system may get introduced under the online safety bill. It requires tech firms to protect users from harmful content or face the threat of fines to be imposed by the communications regulator, Ofcom.

Nadine Dorries, culture secretary, UK, said, “Tech firms have a responsibility to stop anonymous trolls polluting their platforms. People will now have more control over, who can contact them and be able to stop the tidal wave of hate served up to them by rogue algorithms.”

(With inputs from agencies)