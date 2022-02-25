For the first time, abortion through medication takes majority share in US in 2020, finds study

For the first time in US history, abortion through medication accounted for the majority of all such procedures in 2020, a new study has said.

The analysis was made by the Guttmacher Institute. It is a leading reproductive rights group.

The medication abortion, which is also called the “abortion pill”, is a two-drug treatment. It has been approved to terminate a pregnancy up to 10 weeks' gestation or less.

Also Read: Vegetarians found to have lower cancer risk than meat-eaters

Sold under the brand name ‘Mifeprex’, the drugs have been accounted for a huge share of all abortions done in the US. It was introduced in 2000.

The rise seems to have been driven by the Covid pandemic and updation of FDA regulations.

Elizabeth Nash, interim associate director of state issues, Guttmacher Institute, said, “We are seeing more people using medication abortion and some of that may have to do with the pandemic and being able to protect themselves from Covid.”

Also Read: In a new Israeli study, hyperbaric oxygen therapy relieves PTSD symptoms

“Accessing medication abortion means [people] don’t have to travel long distances, take time off of work and arrange for childcare. That’s important too,” added Nash.

From 39% in 2017, the number of all pregnancies terminated with medication in the US has jumped to 54% in 2020.

“Because so many abortion patients are low-income, are Black and brown individuals, are young people, are LGBTQ individuals – people who have been systematically oppressed and faced barriers to accessing healthcare – being able to get access to abortion through telehealth is incredibly important,” added Nash.

(With inputs from agencies)