Check out this touching graduation ceremony photograph from Ukraine!

In a heart-warming picture, some high school students can be seen at a site of a building destroyed in shelling carried out by Russian army. Well, they are not protesting but holding their graduation ceremony, as per the social media post. The picture was shared on Twitter on Monday by Daria Kaleniuk, executive director, Anti-Corruption Action Centre in Ukraine. "Graduation at Chernigiv school," read the caption of the post. The picture seems to be the most unique graduation ceremony photograph as it is clicked against a frightening backdrop.

The photographer, who clicked this picture, is Stanislav Senyk, as per Reuters. The 25-year-old photographer told the news agency that on experiencing the tormenting war closely, he wanted to present the "very important story" of around 40 seniors of the school, who are finally graduating amid the ongoing bloodshed.

Also Read: Amnesty International accuses Russia of ‘war crimes’ in Ukranian city of Kharkiv

"And I'm sure it was very important to capture that in the memory. And 10-15 years from now, when they have their own children, they can show those pictures to them," Senyk told the New York Post.

Watch: Russia-Ukraine war: Dmitry Medvedev vows to make Russia's enemies 'disappear'

In the viral photo, 13 students, who seem to be confident and fearless, can be seen with damaged buildings in the background. The post has already garnered over 79,700 likes on Twitter. It has also been retweeted over 12,500 times. On this post, a user, said, "Heart breaking but defiant. Good luck kids."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

(With inputs from agencies)