Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov to send forces replacing Wagner in Bakhmut

Chechen leader and a staunch ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ramzan Kadyrov, said his forces are ready to replace to replace Wagner Group mercenaries in Bakhmut.

This comes after Friday when Wagner Group announced that it will withdraw from the Bakhmut region with its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin citing lack of ammunition as the reason for it.

The announcement for replacing the Wager troops was made by Ramzan Kadyrov on Telegram on Friday. Kadyrov is a former militia leader who fought against Russian forces during the First Chechen War in the 1990s. However, he later switched sides and became a loyal supporter of the Russian government when he abandoned Chechnya's separatist movement.

On Wagner's comments on leaving Bakhmut and giving commenad to Russian Defense Ministry’s forces, Kadyrov said, "If the elder brother Prigozhin and Wagner fighters leave, the General Staff will lose an experienced combat unit, but the younger brother Kadyrov and the Akhmat unit will replace them in Artyomovsk."

"If such a scenario is implemented, our fighters are ready to advance and take the city. However, we would like the last remaining two kilometers to be taken not at the expense of the lives of our warriors but as a result of mutual understanding, support and the determination of commanders and soldiers," Kadyrov noted.

"The interests of the state and the country’s security should come first. Once the special military operation is over, I would like all of us to emerge victorious and all the soldiers, commanders and Russian patriots to stand together," Kadyrov added. Who is Ramzan Kadyrov? Ramzan Kadyrov is a prominent political figure in the Russian Federation and the head of the Chechen Republic. He was appointed to this position by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2007 and has remained in power since then.

Under Kadyrov's leadership, the Chechen Republic has experienced a significant increase in stability and economic development, although human rights groups have accused Kadyrov of suppressing political opposition, intimidating journalists, and engaging in torture and extrajudicial killings.

Kadyrov has also been accused of promoting traditional Islamic values and implementing policies that discriminate against women and members of the LGBT+ community.

Kadyrov has cultivated a close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin and is known for his strong support of the Russian government. He has also been linked to the assassination of political opponents and journalists, although he has denied these allegations.

Overall, Kadyrov is a controversial figure who remains a significant player in Russian politics and the ongoing conflict in the North Caucasus.