Chechen leader Kadyrov to send teenage sons to fight on frontlines for Russia

On Monday, Chechen leader and Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Ramzan Kadyrov said that he would send his three teenage sons to fight for Russia in Ukraine. This comes days after his suggestion that Moscow should consider using low-yield nuclear weapons in Kyiv after Russian troops were forced out of the city of Lyman in the Donetsk region by the Ukrainian army.

The leader took to Telegram and said, “It’s time to prove themselves in a real fight, I can only welcome this desire…Soon they will go to the front line and will be on the most difficult sections of the contact line.” The statement was uploaded with a video that showed his three sons Akhmat (16), Eli (15) and Adam (14) firing missiles at a shooting range.

Kadyrov also said that they have been training for combat since “almost from their youngest years” and insisted he was “not joking.” The statement was supposedly addressed to “vain talkers who claimed my loved ones weren't taking part in the special military operation,” said the Chechen leader.



Over the weekend, the leader of the Chechnya region also opined the use of, “more drastic measures should be taken, up to the declaration of martial law in the border areas and use of low-yield nuclear weapons.”

However, on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed his call as a “very emotional moment” and that leaders have the right to express their opinions but Russia favours a “balanced approach.”

“In our country, the use of nuclear weapons happens only on the basis of what is stated in the relevant doctrine,” said Peskov to the reporters.

(With inputs from agencies)





