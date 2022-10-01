'Break through, die or surrender': Ukraine army encircles Russian troops in Lyman town of annexed Donetsk

Ukraine's army has surrounded several thousand Russian troops near the key eastern town of Lyman, Kyiv said Saturday. The region has been under Moscow's control since spring.

"The Russian grouping near Lyman is encircled," Serhiy Cherevatyi, a spokesman for Ukraine's eastern forces, said, according to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

He said that military action could have "reduced" the number of Russian troops in the area which he pegged to be "around 5,000-5,500" previously. According to Cherevatyi, five villages near Lyman in the eastern Donetsk region had been liberated.

Also on Saturday, the governor of the neighbouring Luhansk region, Sergiy Gaiday, said on social media that nearly 5,000 Russian troops ended up in the "Lyman Cauldron". He said the surrounded troops have three options: "try to break through, all die together or surrender".

Lyman is located in the Donetsk region, which Russia annexed on Friday along with three other Moscow-held territories Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. The annexation drew widespread criticism from the West. Putin also slammed the West in his speech delivered before he signed the accords.

The Kremlin-backed leader of Donetsk said Friday that Russian troops and their allies were holding on to Lyman with "their last strength".

(With inputs from agencies)