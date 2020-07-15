Che Guevara’s birthplace set up for sale in Argentina

The birthplace of twentieth-century leftist Ernesto Che Guevara is on sale in the city of Rosario, Argentina.

The current owner of this 2580 square foot house in the city centre, Francisco Farrugia, said that he bought it in 2002.

The apartment has been uninhabited since 2011 and is up for sale for around $400,000.

Its owner, Francisco Farrugia had a project to transform this place into a cultural centre, but this project didn’t will have seen the light of day.

“We are receiving offers to buy from several countries,” said Francisco Farrugia.

Ernesto "Che" Guevara was an Argentine Marxist revolutionary. A major figure of the Cuban Revolution, his stylized visage has become a ubiquitous countercultural symbol of rebellion and global insignia in popular culture.

