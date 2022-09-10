Charles III proclaimed King at historic ceremony, gun salutes fired across Britain

Charles III was formally proclaimed Britain's new King by the Accession Council on Saturday in a historic ceremony at the St. James's Palace following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. The 73-year-old Charles officially took his vow as the new King and said that he was "deeply aware" of the "duties and heavy responsibility of sovereignty".

The council, a centuries-old formality to recognise the new King's sovereignty, was televised for the first time. Several hundred privy councillors, including current Prime Minister Liz Truss and all of her living predecessors, Charles's wife Camilla and his eldest son and heir William attended the ceremony.

Charles said his mother, who died on Thursday in Balmoral aged 96, "gave an example of lifelong love and of selfless service" that he promised to emulate.

King Charles III also approved an order saying the day of the Queen's funeral will be a Bank Holiday.

"In taking up these responsibilities, I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these Islands and of the Commonwealth Realms and Territories throughout the world," he said.

"I know that I shall be upheld by the affection and loyalty of the peoples whose sovereign I have been called to be," he said.

He also made a mention of his wife Camilla, saying that he was "profoundly encouraged by the support of my beloved wife".

Held in a grand room at St James's Palace, the Accession Council took place in two parts, the first of which Charles was absent while they proclaimed him King.

The clerk of the council announced that "Prince Charles Philip Arthur George has now, by the death of our lady sovereign of happy memory, become our King Charles III... God save the King!"



Later, on the Proclamation Gallery, a balcony above Friary Court of St James's Palace, the Garter King of Arms, David White, accompanied by others in traditional heraldic outfits read out the Principal Proclamation, as trumpets sounded.

Gun salutes were then fired across Britain for new King Charles III.



The proclamation was also to be read in publicly in Edinburgh in Scotland, Belfast in Northern Ireland, and Cardiff in Wales, besides at other locations.

