UK PM Rishi Sunak reads from biblical book at King Charles' multi-faith coronation

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak read from the biblical book of Colossians at King Charles' coronation ceremony on Saturday, at Westminster Abbey in London.

In keeping with the tradition of UK Prime Ministers performing readings at State occasions, Britain's first PM of Indian heritage and a practising Hindu, read from the Epistle to the Colossians from the New Testament reflecting the theme of service to others.

Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty led the procession of flag-bearers as the United Kingdom's Union Jack flag was carried into the Abbey by a high-ranking Royal Air Force (RAF) cadet.

"In the Abbey where monarchs have been crowned for almost a thousand years, representatives of every faith will play a central role for the first time," said Sunak, in a statement on the eve of the historic event.

"The Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be a moment of extraordinary national pride. Together with friends from across the Commonwealth and beyond, we will celebrate the enduring nature of our great monarchy: its constancy, devotion to duty, and service to others. No other country could put on such a dazzling display - the processions, the pageantry, the ceremonies, and street parties," he said.

He highlighted that the coronation ceremony, which is the first in seven decades, is not only just a sumptuous display of pageantry, but also a proud expression of history, culture, and traditions.

He noted, "A vivid demonstration of the modern character of our country. And a cherished ritual through which a new era is born... And in a fitting tribute to the spirit of service that will define the Carolean Age, people across our country will help their communities with thousands of acts of kindness."

"So let's celebrate this weekend with pride in who we are and what we stand for. Let's look to the future with hope and optimism. And let's make new memories, so we can tell our grandchildren of the day we came together to sing: 'God Save The King'."

As the king sat upon a 14th-century throne in Westminster Abbey, the Archbishop of Canterbury, the spiritual leader of the Anglican Church, placed the solid-gold, 360-year-old St Edward's Crown on his head as an ancient symbol of the monarch's authority. Welby also crowned Charles' second wife Camilla as queen.

The ceremony included a regal procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, with the King and Queen riding in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach bearing a gilded crown. They were accompanied by military personnel on foot and on horseback.

