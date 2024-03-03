Channel crossing: Seven-year-old girl dies as boat carrying 16 migrants capsizes

A small boat carrying 16 migrants heading from northern France to Britain capsized, killing a seven-year-old girl who drowned Sunday (Mar 3), the prefecture in France's Nord department said.

In a statement, the local authority said that the boat "was not appropriately sized to carry so many people".

More number of people caused it to capsize soon after they boarded the Aa canal a few kilometres from the coast.

The prefecture added that police and firefighters rushed to the scene after a person out for a walk raised the alarm.

The statement further added that the girl's parents, who were travelling with three more of their children, were taken to a hospital in Dunkirk.

The "apparently stolen" boat was carrying another couple, two more adults, and six little children, who were all taken to the hospital.

Channel crossing data

A recently published government data showed that 249 people crossed the English Channel on Wednesday (Feb 28). According to the data, five boats were detected during the day.

A report by the news agency mentioned that Sunday marks the third fatal incident in a Channel crossing attempt this year.

A 22-year-old Turkish man died on Wednesday after falling overboard into the sea off Calais, while two more migrants remain missing.

An Eritrean citizen suspected to be part of a gang has been charged with manslaughter in that case and held in custody since Saturday.

Five more people including a 14-year-old Syrian boy were killed in mid-January as they tried to board a boat in chilly seas south of port city Calais.

According to figures from London's interior ministry, last year, 12 people were killed in crossing attempts, while 29,437 reached Britain.

Afghanistan contributed approximately 20 per cent, followed by Iran, Turkey, Eritrea, and Iraq.

Migrant crossings across the English Channel remain a source of contention between Britain and France, with 671 arriving in England in February.