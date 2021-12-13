CDC report on COVID-19 situation after initial detection of Omicron variant in the United States

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released data related to the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) variant Omicron, which has a large number of mutations, said to be posing a bigger threat than previous variants.

In a report published by CDC, an analysis of Omicron-led Covid cases in the country has been done. Data revealed the situation in the first week after the emergence of the first Omicron case in the US was detected.

The reports mentioned that on December 1, the first case attributed to the Omicron variant was reported in the United States. As of December 8, a total of 22 states identified at least one Omicron variant case.

ALSO READ | Chronic diseases: Documents reveal nearly 160,000 adverse effects of Pfizer Covid vaccine

The report mentioned that among 43 cases with initial follow-up, one was hospitalised and none of the patients died due to the Omicron variant.

The report mentioned that among 43 cases with initial follow-up, one was hospitalised due to Omicron variant. Out of total cases, 34 were fully vaccinated and 14 took their booster shots, revealed the agency's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR).

The report summarised US surveillance for variants, characteristics of the initial persons investigated with COVID-19 attributed to the Omicron variant and public health measures implemented to slow the spread of Omicron in the United States.

The report mentioned that implementation of current preventive measures, such as vaccination, masking, increased ventilation, testing, quarantine and isolation are recommended against the Omicron variant.

As per CDC data, the most common symptoms were cough, fatigue and congestion or a runny nose. The first cases appeared to be mild, but the report warned that "as with all variants, a lag exists between infection and more severe outcomes".

"Even if most infections are mild, a highly transmissible variant could result in enough cases to overwhelm health systems. The clinical severity of infection with the Omicron variant will become better understood as additional cases are identified and investigated," the authors warned.

Meanwhile, the data on the severity of Omicron is still limited but preliminary findings from South Africa suggest it may be less severe than Delta.

But the initial probe suggests a reduction in vaccine efficacy against infection and transmission associated with Omicron.

As per the report, from August 13 to November 19, 18.7 million older adults have received a booster or additional primary dose of Covid in the US.

Meanwhile, scientists have urged Americans to get vaccinated and take a booster dose if eligible.