Caught on police dash cam! 84-year-old pulled out of burning car in the nick of time

The Kenosha police department released dash cam footage of an 84-year-old man being pulled out of a burning car that caught fire after its tyre went flat. The police bravely pulled the old man out of the burning car and saved his life.

"Just after 9 [p.m.] our officers started getting calls about a reckless driver traveling south on Sheridan Road one of our officers was at the right place and right time," said Joseph Noselik, Public Information Officer for the Kenosha Police Department, who spoke to CBS 58.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: × Video courtesy: CBS 58

Noselik claimed that despite the police' best efforts, the 84-year-old driver refused to stop despite the sirens. At 73rd Street and Sheridan Road, the van came to a halt. According to Noselik, the driver was attempting to get home, which wasn't too far off.

"He just thought he could make it home and it was just a poor decision, and you know obviously his vehicle was leaking something. Those sparks ignited whatever was leaking out of the vehicle," said Noselik.

In order to ensure the safety of other motorists, Noselik claimed that the driver has been flagged for a DMV driving review.

"We certainly don't want to deprive anybody of something that's so important to them. However, when it becomes a risk to public safety and to that person's own safety we do have to get involved and send a notice to the DMV," added Noselik. What do to if a car catches fire? It is imperative to be both mentally and physically prepared to deal with a situation of such nature. Here’s what you can do if a car catches fire.

Turn off the engine – The olfactory senses can typically spot warning signals of a possible fire. You might be able to smell the distinctive odour of a short circuit or burning plastic before the fire really breaks out. Any stench that is unfamiliar should be looked into right away. You don't have to wait till there is smoke and fire to act. You must safely stop your vehicle and turn off the engine if you think there might be a fire. You must remove it if you are using physical keys.

Exit the vehicle – Avoid taking the chance of trying to make decisions while driving. Within a few seconds, a car fire can spread rapidly. Therefore, be cautious to get out of the car as quickly as you can. Ask all additional passengers to get out of the car.

Use the fire extinguisher – Many nations have laws requiring that automobiles always have a fire extinguisher inside. You can use the fire extinguisher to put out a small fire that is unrelated to a fuel leak or battery pack. It would be best to avoid trying anything risky if there is a significant fire, though.

Maintain distance - Keep a safe distance away from the car because you never know when it can explode. Even if you are protected from the flames, flying debris can still seriously hurt you.

Call emergency services - Once you are securely outside the car, dial your neighbourhood emergency services. Give all the information required so that the right personnel and equipment can be sent to your location.