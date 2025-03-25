Lingling, a woman in China, suffered severe disability after spending $332,000 on breast implants. What came to the fore later was shocking! Traces of cattle and moose DNA were discovered in her test reports.

It was in 2017 when Lingling showed interest in a scheme run by a local beauty parlour, which was an innovative breast augmentation technique.

The nightmarish procedure made her go through nine surgeries, which included repairs and implant insertion, and with that her bill went up to $329,496. The cosmetic clinic in Beijing which assured Lingling of the safety, had claimed that the method would only extract and cultivate collagen from her body and reinject it into her breasts to create a “self-derived, self-used” result. This, they claimed, would reduce the rejection, which is usually the worry when you inject a foreign substance into the body.

Talking to news outlet Jiangxi Television, Fu, a beauty industry insider, said that in the past, DNA traces of camels, bats, and gorillas have been found in patients' test reports. “These non-human materials can cause adverse reactions, like immune rejection,” Fu added.

Lingling's surgical procedure was carried out at Beijing Creating Medical Cosmetic Clinic under the supervision of head surgeon Bai Jin, who at that time had assured it was all safe. Now, the centre's business licence has been revoked, and another 398 medical malpractice disputes have been highlighted. Bai's medical licence's current status says: unregistered.